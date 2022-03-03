UFFICIALE – La Fiorentina è stata multata per i cori contro Vlahovic: la cifra

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

La Fiorentina è stata multata a causa dei cori, della Curva Fiesole, contro l’ex giocatore viola Dusan Vlahovic. Infatti il Giudice Sportivo ha dato un’ammenda di 10.000 euro alla squadra Toscana a causa dei cori discriminatori contro il serbo.

Articolo precedenteDALLA SPAGNA – Il Napoli su un gioiello del Barcellona
Articolo successivoBruno Longhi abbassa la tensione: “Napoli-Milan non decisiva”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE