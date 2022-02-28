Il Napoli sui social: “Buon compleanno a Vinicio e Zoff!”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Attraverso i propri profili social, il Napoli ha voluto augurare buon compleanno a due ex storici pilastri della squadra azzurra: il portiere campione del mondo ’82 Dino Zoff e l’ex bomber azzurro Luis Vinicio.

