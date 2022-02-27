LIVE – LAZIO-NAPOLI, squadre in campo! Di Bello da il via

Mariacristina Strazzullo
Allo Stadio Olimpico Di Bello da il via al match Lazio-Napoli. Le squadre sono in campo, gli azzurri di Spalletti sono schierati da destra verso sinistra.

Segui con noi di MondoNapoli.it il live del match!

