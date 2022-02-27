LIVE – Lazio-Napoli, i biancocelesti vicino al vantaggio

Mariacristina Strazzullo
Brivido per il Napoli di Luciano Spalletti, la Lazio vicinissima al vantaggio. Felipe Anderson appoggia in area per Luis Alberto. Lo spagnolo tira di prima intenzione, ma accarezza il palo.

Ospina rilancia dal fondo

