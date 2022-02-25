Verso Lazio-Napoli, domani parlerà Spalletti in conferenza: l’orario

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Domani, in vista della gara di domenica tra Lazio e Napoli, tornerà a parlare Luciano Spalletti in conferenza stampa.

L’orario d’inizio è previsto per le 15, dal centro tecnico di Castel Volturno.

