Allegri sullo scudetto: “Si vincerà ad 85 punti, noi siamo fuori”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Massimiliano Allegri, allenatore della Juventus, a margine della gara dei suoi contro l’Empoli è intervenuto in conferenza stampa, toccando anche il tema scudetto:

“Se lo giocheranno le prime tre, noi siamo fuori, non possiamo arrivare ad 85 punti”.

