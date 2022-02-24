Rrahmani compie 28 anni: arrivano gli auguri della SSC Napoli

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Quest’oggi il difensore azzurro Amir Rrahmani compie 28 anni.

Tramite i social, il Napoli non ha fatto mancare i suoi auguri al difensore kosovaro, diventato ormai un pilastro della difesa di Spalletti:

