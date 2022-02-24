LIVE – Vantaggio Barcellona, Jordi Alba in gol

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

I catalani passano in vantaggio con il gol di Jordi Alba, azione nata da uno schema errato su calcio d’angolo a favore del Napoli. 0-1 il risultato dopo pochi minuti.

