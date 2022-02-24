LIVE – Segna ancora il Barcellona, 1-3 il risultato

Vittorio Castiello
Segna anche Gerard Piquè, il difensore la mette angolata e Meret non può arrivarci. Risultato di 1-3 a favore dei catalani.

