LIVE – Secondo gol del Barcellona, tocca a De Jong

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

L’olandese De Jong mette a segno un grande gol che regala il doppio vantaggio al Barcellona, due gol in pochi minuti per gli spagnoli che iniziano benissimo.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Vantaggio Barcellona, Jordi Alba in gol
Articolo successivoLIVE – Gol del Napoli: Insigne trasforma dal dischetto

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE