LIVE – Mario Rui ci prova da lontano: ancora Cragno in angolo, ma Napoli in difficoltà

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Partita confusa, tanti palloni persi e superiorità fisica del Cagliari a centrocampo: il Napoli fa fatica a costruire, per questo ci prova Mario Rui da lontano con il destro. Cragno mette in angolo, l’azione poi si spegne.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Scontro aereo per Di Lorenzo con Altare: il terzino azzurro costretto al cambio
Articolo successivoLIVE – Termina il primo tempo a Cagliari: 0-0 in una partita difficile per gli azzurri

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE