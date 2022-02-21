LIVE – Il Cagliari sfiora il vantaggio: Napoli in difficoltà!

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Il Cagliari sta dominando la partita ed è andato ad un passo dal vantaggio: il Napoli è palesemente in difficoltà. I sardi stanno giocando con una grandissima cattiveria e dopo una bell’azione manovrata hanno sfiorato la rete con Deiola.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Comincia il secondo tempo di Cagliari-Napoli
Articolo successivoLIVE – Che papera di Ospina! Cagliari in vantaggio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE