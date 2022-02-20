Udinese-Lazio, il parziale dopo 45′: è pari alla Dacia Arena

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Termina 1-1 il primo tempo tra Udinese e Lazio. Vantaggio iniziale dei bianconeri con Deulofeu dopo 5′. Pareggio a tempo scaduto di Felipe Anderson.

