Koulibaly sontuoso contro il Barcellona, i voti dei principali giornali

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Dopo la sontuosa prestazione di Koulibaly, il difensore senegalese è stato elogiato dalle principali testate giornalistiche:

TMW: 7
Gazzetta dello Sport: 7
Corriere dello Sport: 7,5
Tuttosport: 6,5
Il Mattino: 7,5

