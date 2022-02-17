LIVE – Primo cambio del Napoli: dentro Ounas

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Anche Spalletti cambia. Il Napoli, visibilmente in difficolta, vuole uscire dall’assedio di marca blaugrana. Esce il capitano dei partenopei, Lorenzo Insigne, e entra Adam Ounas.

