LIVE – Barcellona-Napoli, inizia il match al Camp Nou!

Scritto da:
Alessandro Pone
-

Inizia il match al Camp Nou! Barcellona e Napoli si sfidano nei playoff di Europa League per un posto agli ottavi di finale. Primo possesso per gli uomini di Spalletti che, inizieranno la prima frazione di gioco, attaccando da destra verso sinistra.

Articolo precedenteAnguissa: “Questo Napoli può battere il Barcellona! Finale anticipata? Vi dico la mia”
Articolo successivoLIVE – Barcellona-Napoli, dopo il primo quarto d’ora poche emozioni al Camp Nou!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE