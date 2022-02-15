FOTO – Il Napoli si prepara per la sfida contro il Barcellona: il post sui social dell’account UEFA

Gaetano Formisano
Su Twitter, l’account ufficiale della UEFA ha pubblicato alcune foto della sessione di allenamento odierna del Napoli, che si prepara per la sfida al Barcellona.

