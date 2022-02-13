Osimhen promosso, ecco i voti delle principali testate giornalistiche

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Victor Osimhen dopo la prestazione di ieri ha convinto le principali testate giornalistiche. Di seguito le valutazioni:

Tuttomercatoweb.com 7
La Gazzetta dello Sport 6.5
Il Corriere dello Sport 6
Tuttosport 6.5
Il Corriere della Sera 6.5

Articolo precedenteSky, Costacurta: “Inter più di Napoli, i nerazzurri meritavano la vittoria”
Articolo successivoDe Vrij distrutto, ecco i voti delle principali testate giornalistiche

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE