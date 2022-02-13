Inter, Dumfries: “A Napoli per un altro risultato, ma è stata una grande battaglia”￼

Redazione
Italy: FC Inter vs Genoa Serie A at San Siro stadium Italy, Milan, aug 21 2021: Denzel Dumfries Inter defender waiting for a goalkeeper-throw in the second half during football match FC INTER vs GENOA, Serie A 2021-2022 day1, San Siro stadium Milan Italy Copyright: FabrizioxAndreaxBertani

Denzel Dumfries, esterno dell’Inter, ha commentato sui suoi profili social il pareggio per 1-1 contro il Napoli di ieri sera al Maradona:

Non è il risultato che volevamo, ma è stata una grande battaglia per tutti noi. Concentrati ora sulla Champions League“.

