LIVE – Elmas spreca da ottima posizione!

Occasione ghiottissima per il Napoli, ma Elmas non riesce a riportare in vantaggio gli azzurri. Dopo un cross deviato di Insigne, la palla arriva al macedone che in allungo sotto porta trova il muro di Handanovic.

