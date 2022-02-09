Coppa Italia: termina così il primo tempo di Milan-Lazio

Vittorio Castiello
Milan e Lazio si sfidano sul prato del Meazza per i quarti di finale di Coppa Italia, all’intervallo il risultato è 3-0. I rossoneri chiudono quindi avanti la prima frazione con i gol di Leao e doppietta dell’uomo derby Giroud.

