Inter-Roma, il parziale dopo 45′: decide l’ex Dzeko

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Finiti i primi quarantacinque minuti della gara di Coppa Italia tra Inter e Roma, valevole per i quarti di finale.

Decide fino ad ora un gol di Dzeko dopo due minuti di gioco, il grande ex di turno insieme a José Mourinho.

Articolo precedenteMazzola: “Al Napoli toglierei Osimhen. Lotta scudetto completamente riaperta!”
Articolo successivoAdani: “Vi spiego perchè la coppia Jesus – Rrhamani è una delle migliori in Serie A”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE