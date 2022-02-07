FOTO – Napoli, post sui social per Gabbiadini: “Ti aspettiamo presto in campo, Manolo”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Con un post sui propri profili social, il Napoli ha augurato una pronta guarigione a Gabbiadini, che ha sofferto la rottura del crociato.

Di seguito, il post della società azzurra, ex squadra dell’attaccante in forza alla Samp:

Articolo precedenteCoronavirus in Campania, il bollettino dati del 7 febbraio 2022

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE