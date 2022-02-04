Il Napoli sui social: “On this Day”, lo schiacciante 1-7 a Bologna

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Attraverso il proprio canale Twitter il Napoli ha ricordato la vittoria di Bologna di cinque anni fa per 1-7, con Hamsik e Mertens protagonisti di due triplette ciascuno.

Di seguito il video:

