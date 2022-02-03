Malesani: “Sarà difficile per Sarri ripetere quanto fatto a Napoli”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Alberto Malesani, allenatore, ha rilasciato un’intervista ai microfoni della Gazzetta dello sport:

A Roma Sarri vorrebbe ripetere quanto fatto di meraviglioso a Napoli ma sarà molto difficile: ci vogliono tempo e pazienza!”.

Articolo precedenteCorrSera – A fine febbraio Osimhen potrebbe già togliere la maschera protettiva
Articolo successivoCorrSera – Al Napoli servono necessariamente le reti di tre attaccanti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE