Coppa d’Africa: si conclude anche la seconda semifinale ! I dettagli

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Termina ufficialmente il match di Coppa d’Africa tra Camerun ed Egitto, il risultato non si sblocca ed è ancora 0-0. Si proseguirà dunque con i tempi supplementari per decretare la seconda finalista della competizione.

