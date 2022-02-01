Pechino: Malagò positivo, isolato in covid hotel

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Il Presidente del Coni, Giovanni Malagò, è stato trovato positivo al covid ad un test effettuato nel suo albergo a Pechino dove è arrivato ieri per i Giochi olimpici.

Lo apprende l’Ansa.

