The Athletic UK – Van De Beek trova sistemazione, rimane in Inghilterra!

Van De Beek trova sistemazione, rimane in Inghilterra!

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riporta la rivista inglese, Donny Van De Beek, dopo un’avventura non felice al Manchester United, approderà in prestito secco fino alla fine della stagione alla corte dell’Everton per poi successivamente definire il proprio futuro.

