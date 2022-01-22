TMW – Pressing del Milan su Tanganga

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quando riportato da TMW per rimpiazzare Tomori, il Milan, starebbe preparando il colpo Tanganga. Il difensore del Tottenham verrà ceduto solamente con un prestito con obbligo di riscatto.

