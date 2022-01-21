TMW – Salernitana, un nuovo acquisto in arrivo

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riportato da TMW, la Salernitana avrebbe acquistato in prestito Emil Bohinen. Il centrocampista norvegese arriva dal CSKA Mosca e sarà obbligatoriamente riscattato solamente in caso di salvezza dei campani.

