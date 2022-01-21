Serie A – Un positivo prima di Hellas-Bologna, la situazione

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riporta una nota del Bologna, Lorenzo De Silvestri sarebbe risultato positivo al Covid-19 poco prima della sfida contro l’Hellas Verona. Fortunatamente il calciatore non era stato convocato da Mihajlovic.

