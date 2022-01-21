FOTO – Tuanzebe a lezione di lingua italiana: la foto social

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Axel Tuanzebe, difensore da poco trasferitosi al Napoli dall’Aston Villa, sta cominciando ad imparare l’italiano.

Il tutto mostrato dallo stesso calciatore sui social con matita, quaderno e libro!

