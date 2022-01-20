Coppa Italia, il risultato finale di Roma-Lecce: ancora a segno Abraham

Allo Stadio Olimpico è terminato l’ultimo ottavo di finale della Coppa Italia, con la vittoria della Roma sul Lecce per 3-1.

Iniziale vantaggio dei pugliesi, poi rimontati dalle reti di Kumbulla, Abraham e Shomurodov.

