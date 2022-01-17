SOCIAL – Koulibaly festeggia i tre punti: “Grandissimi!”

Giuseppe Crescibene
Kalidou Koulibaly, difensore del Napoli, ha voluto commentare la vittoria degli azzurri contro il Bologna. Infatti il senegalese ha voluto congratularsi con i suoi compagni di squadra su Twitter: “Grandissimi!”.

