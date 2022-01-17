SOCIAL – Il Napoli esulta per il rientro di Osimhen: “Bentornato”

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Victor Osimhen, attaccante del Napoli, è rientrato in campo dopo quasi tre mesi nella partita vinta con il Bologna. La società ha voluto commentare il ritorno dell’attaccante nigeriano sui Social. Di seguito il post:

Articolo precedenteFiorentina show: 6a0 al Franchi contro il Genoa, i dettagli
Articolo successivoSKY – Napoli, domani incontro agente Tagliafico-Ajax: cosa filtra sulla trattativa, le ultime

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE