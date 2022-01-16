Serie A – Fine primo tempo, Verona avanti a Reggio Emilia

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

L’anticipo delle 12:30 fra Sassuolo ed Hellas vede avanti gli ospiti per 0-2. Partita molto divertente, Sassuolo in difficoltà, decisivi gli acuti di Caprari e Barak.

Articolo precedenteGdS – Osimhen, Vlahovic o Ibra? Ecco l’attaccante più costoso
Articolo successivoLiverpool Echo – Benitez ai saluti con l’Everton

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE