Sky – L’ex azzurro Younes lascia l’Eintracht Francoforte: andrà in Arabia Saudita

Giorgia Petrone
L’ex azzurro Amin Younes lascia l’Eintracht Francoforte: secondo quanto riprotato da Sky Sport il ventottenne si trasferirà all’Al-Ettifaq Club. Il tedesco ha già sostenuto le visite mediche, in giornata, e l’operazione si può dire conclusa.

