Nervo: “Napoli? Sono una grande squadra”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

A “1 Football Club” Carlo Nervo ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni riguardo a Bologna-Napoli:

“Il Napoli ha dimostrato di essere una grande squadra. Ieri ha avuto anche tanti episodi sfavorevoli, mi piace molto Spalletti come allenatore”.

Articolo precedenteTMW – Bologna-Napoli, le probabili formazioni: ballottaggio Demme-Lobotka
Articolo successivoFiorentina, inchiesta su Commisso per le dichiarazioni contro Agnelli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE