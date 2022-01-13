LIVE – Meret salva il Napoli: parata clamorosa su Maleh

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Alex Meret ha letteralmente salvato il Napoli con una parata clamorosa su Maleh che dinanzi alla porta calcia in maniera forte: parata da felino per il portiere azzurro che salva il risultato e tiene vivo il Napoli.

