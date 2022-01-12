Zazzaroni: “Quello che è successo nel calcio con le ASL è anormale”

Il direttore de Il Corriere dello Sport Ivan Zazzaroni si è espresso sulla situazione legata alla diffusione del Covid nei club di Serie A. Di seguito il video con le sue parole a Tiki Taka:

