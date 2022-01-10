VIDEO – Il Napoli celebra la rete di Petagna: “Masterpiece!”

Gaetano Formisano
Sui propri profili social, il Napoli ha continuato a celebrare la splendida rete di Andrea Petagna nella vittoria di ieri ai danni della Sampdoria.

Su Twitter, la società azzurra ha pubblicato il video della rete definendolo un “capolavoro”!

