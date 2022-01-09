Serie A – Inter-Lazio: il risultato finale

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Termina 2-1 il match fra Inter-Lazio valido per la 21esima giornata di Serie A. A siglare i gol decisivi Skriniar e Bastoni per l’Inter e Immobile per la Lazio.

