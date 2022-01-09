Eurorivale – Il Barcellona si ferma con il Granada

Luigi Di Palma
Il Barcellona, prossimo avversario del Napoli in Europa League, ha pareggiato per 1-1 con il Granada in trasferta con gol di de Jong.

Il Barca è al sesto posto della Liga con 32 punti dopo 20 giornate

