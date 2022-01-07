Damascalli duro con la Juventus: “Senza di lui sono un minestra riscaldata!”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Tony Damascalli a “La Domenica Sportiva” ha esposto la propria posizione riguardo Chiesa e la Juventus:

“Chiesa è un tartufo bianco, mentre il resto è una minestra riscaldata. Senza Chiesa la Juventus è una squadra modestissima”.

Articolo precedenteDa scarto a necessità, il Chelsea valuta il rientro anticipato di Emerson Palmieri: il motivo
Articolo successivoDel Genio: “Ghoulam al livello di Koulibaly”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE