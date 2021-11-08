VIDEO – Nove anni fa il poker di Cavani contro il Dnipro: lo ricorda l’Europa League sui social

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

I profili social dell’Europa League hanno ricordato l’anniversario del poker che Edinson Cavani realizzò in Napoli-Dnipro, durante la fase a gironi della competizione europea.

