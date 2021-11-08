FOTO – Osimhen riposta il fallo non fischiato ai suoi danni

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sul proprio profilo Instagram, Victor Osimhen ha ripostato una storia di Diego Maradona jr. dove è presente il fermo immagine del fallo non fischiato ai suoi danni.

