SOCIAL – Il Genoa con un tweet preannuncia l’arrivo di Ševčenko

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Attraverso un tweet molto enigmatico, il Genoa ha praticamente “annunciato” l’arrivo del nuovo allenatore Andriy Ševčenko, con un passato da calciatore al Milan!

L’indizio è una bandiera ucraina, nazionalità del quasi neo allenatore grifone:

