Verso Inter-Napoli – Il Napoli rischia di non avere due titolarissimi

Il Napoli la prossima settimana sarà impegnato a Milano per un big match contro l’Inter di Inzaghi e dovrà controllare i propri diffidati. Infatti, gli azzurri hanno due diffidati che sicuramente giocheranno contro l’Hellas Verona: Di Lorenzo e Anguissa. Entrambi dovranno controllarsi contro i veneti per giocare a Milano e per aiutare la squadra