Verso Inter-Napoli – Il Napoli rischia di non avere due titolarissimi

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-
Foto Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse 26 settembre 2021 Napoli, Italia sport calcio Napoli vs Cagliari - Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2021/2022 - stadio Diego Armando Maradona Nella foto: fin i giocatori della Napoli esultano a fine gara Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse September 26, 2021 Naples, Italy sport soccer Napoli vs Cagliari - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Naples players greet fans after the match

Il Napoli la prossima settimana sarà impegnato a Milano per un big match contro l’Inter di Inzaghi e dovrà controllare i propri diffidati. Infatti, gli azzurri hanno due diffidati che sicuramente giocheranno contro l’Hellas Verona: Di Lorenzo e Anguissa. Entrambi dovranno controllarsi contro i veneti per giocare a Milano e per aiutare la squadra

Articolo precedenteCdS – Juan Jesus torna a giocare una partita da titolare

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE