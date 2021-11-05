SOCIAL – Il Napoli omaggia il gol realizzato da Mertens

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sui propri profili social, il Napoli ha pubblicato una foto dell’esultanza di Dries Mertens dopo aver realizzato il cucchiaio su rigore nel match di ieri, contro il Legia Varsavia.

