Serie A – Fine primo tempo, rossoblu avanti al Castellani

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Al “Castellani” di Empoli, si è concluso il primo tempo dell’anticipo di Serie A, fra Empoli e Genoa. Avanti per ora la squadra di Ballardini per 1-0 grazie all’ennesimo rigore trasformato dal solito Mimmo Criscito.

